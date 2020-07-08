Two die after train collision in Czech Republic

epa08532685 A handout photo made available by Police CR shows train crash area near village of Pernink, Czech Republic, 07 July 2020. According to Czech media, at least two persons died and about 30 people were injured after two passenger trains crashed in the Karlovy Vary region, on the track between Czech spa city Karlovy Vary and German city Johanngeorgenstadt. EPA-EFE/Policie CR HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Reading Time: < 1 minute

At least two people were killed and 24 were injured when two trains collided in the northwest of the Czech Republic near the border with Germany on Tuesday, an emergency services spokesman said.

The accident occurred between Pernink, about 10 km (six miles) from Germany, and Nove Hamry, in the region of spa town Karlovy Vary. Of those injured, nine had serious or severe injuries.

The trains crashed less than 1 km from Pernink station, CTK news agency reported. One of the trains was headed to Johanngeorgenstadt in Germany.

CTK said one of those killed was a German national.

German citizens were among the injured, the emergency services spokesman said.

German emergency services assisted with the injured at the site of the accident in the hilly, wooded area, CTK reported.

Reuters / CTK

Like this: Like Loading...

Related