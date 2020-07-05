Turkey won’t abandon its Libyan brothers – Defence Minister

epa07948830 Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar arrives for a bilateral meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on the side of a NATO defense ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 25 October 2019. EPA-EFE/VIRGINIA MAYO / POOL

The Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday Turkey’s presence in Libya is to do whatever the international law and justice require, adding that Turkey is together with the Libyan brothers.

“No one should doubt it, we will not give up on it,” Hulusi Akar said as he met Turkish military personnel in Tripoli.

Akar pointed out that Turkish Armed Forces in Libya fulfilled their duty in a “distinguished” way, adding that what they do in Libya will definitely have an important place in history.

The top Turkish officials also visited the Turkish Maritime Task Group ship on duty off the coast of Libya in the Central Mediterranean.

Speaking about the recent tensions with France over a claim of vessel harassment in the Mediterranean, Akar said those were plots pursuing some political, not military interests, adding that France should apologize to Turkey.

He also talked about the mass graves found in Tarhouna and south Tripoli, saying they are crimes against humanity.

Libya Observer

