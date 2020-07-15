Turkey, US agree to collaborate on Libya

epa08043691 US President Donald J.Trump (L) and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) leave the stage after family photo during the NATO Summit in London, Britain, 04 December 2019. NATO countries' heads of states and governments gather in London for a two-day meeting. EPA-EFE/PETER NICHOLLS / POOL

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed in a phone call to work more closely in Libya to ensure lasting stability in the country, the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday.

Turkey supports the internationally recognised Government of National Accord in Libya, which is fighting against the eastern-based Libyan National Army, backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia. Ankara has previously said the United States needs to play a more active role in Libya.

Trump and Erdogan also discussed bilateral ties and a trade target of $100 billion, the presidency said.

Reuters

