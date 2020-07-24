Turkey to distribute masks to students when schools reopen

A passenger wearing a face mask travels in a bus passing by in front of a billboard set up to support health workers, amid the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, in Istanbul, Turkey. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Mask will be distributed when schools in Turkey are reopened as planned, the national education minister said.

“We created an epidemic board in every school for daily cleaning of school buses. This board will check the cleaning of the school and transportations,” Ziya Selcuk said in an interview with CNN Turk.

Selcuk said the ministry will give washable masks to student free of charge.

“We will not give only once in a year; we will distribute when the times comes. We have no mask problem. We expect students wear mask everywhere,” he said.

He also said distance education will continue even if schools are opened.

The National Education Ministry announced schools will reopen Aug. 31 for the new academic year

