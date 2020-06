Turkey says will work with Italy for stable peace in Libya

A handout photo made available by the Turkish Foreign Ministry Press Office shows Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) and Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio attending a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, 19 June 2020. EPA-EFE/FATIH AKTAS HANDOUT

Turkey will work together with Italy to achieve stable peace and a political process that will yield results in Libya, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday, and added the NATO allies could also cooperate in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey supports the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli. With Turkish support, the GNA has reversed a 14-month assault on Tripoli by Khalifa Haftar’s eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) – backed by Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Speaking at a news conferece with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in Ankara, Cavusoglu also said Turkey wanted to work together with Italy on meeting Libya’s energy needs, such as electricity. The two countries could also cooperate in the eastern Mediterranean, where Ankara is at odds with Greece and other regional actors over hydrocarbon resources, he said.

Via Reuters

