Turkey says Libya’s GNA demands Haftar withdraw from Sirte, Jufra

Fighters loyal to the United Nations-recognized Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) flash the 'V' sign after the area was taken over by GNA-aligned forces following clashes with rival troops loyal to Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar am in the town of Tarhouna . EPA-EFE/STR

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Libya’s internationally recognised government demands that Khalifa Haftar’s forces withdraw from the coastal city of Sirte and Jufra region as pre-conditions for ceasefire talks, Turkey announced.

With Turkish military support, the Government of National Accord (GNA) has reversed a 14-month offensive on Tripoli by Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA), which is backed by Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told broadcaster CNN Turk that the United States, which Turkey has urged to take a more active role in Libya, was reluctant to play a “decisive role” in the conflict.

Via Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...

Related