Turkey, Russia mull joint working group on Libya

Turkey and Russia agreed at talks in Ankara to continue joint efforts to create conditions for a lasting and sustainable ceasefire in Libya and are considering the creation of a joint working group, a joint statement said on Wednesday.

The statement, published by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, said Ankara and Moscow also agreed in the talks to facilitate the advancement of intra-Libyan political dialogue and called upon the parties to take measures ensuring safe humanitarian access and delivery of urgent assistance to those in need.

Russia and Turkey have also agreed to continue efforts to bring about a long-term and sustainable ceasefire in Libya, Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Russia, alongside Egypt and the UAE, backs eastern Libya commander Khalifa Haftar, whose fighters have been battling the forces of Libya’s internationally recognised government, which is supported by Turkey.

