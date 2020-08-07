Turkey criticizes Germany on enforcing Libya arms embargo

7th August 2020

Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu . EPA-EFE/MALTON DIBRA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday criticized Germany’s participation in a European Union mission supervising an international weapon’s embargo on Libya.

Cavusoglu was in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, for talks with, Fayez al-Sarraj, the head of UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA). Turkey is one of the GNA’s strongest supporters.

In comments to Turkish media following the meeting, Cavusoglu accused Berlin of compromising its neutrality in the Libyan conflict after Germany sent a frigate Tuesday carrying 250 soldiers to participate in the EU’s “Irini” mission.

See also: German frigate ‘Hamburg’ leaves for the Mediterranean to participate in Operation Irini

Irini was launched in May to stop weapons from reaching Libya, which is embroiled in a power struggle between the GNA and forces loyal to eastern Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

“Irini is a biased operation … Germany is the host of the Berlin conference; therefore it needs to be neutral and objective,” Cavusoglu told Turkish state news agency Anadolu.

In January, Germany hosted an international conference on the Libyan conflictin Berlin, during which several countries agreed to uphold an arms embargo.

Cavusoglu said that Germany’s participation in Irini would make the Berlin conference “illegitimate.”

“If it [Germany] takes part in a biased operation, it will lose its impartiality,” Cavusoglu said, adding Berlin’s involvement makes the situation in Libya “more complicated.”

Read more via DW

Tags: , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 214,214, makes tests mandatory for returnees from ‘high-risk’ countries

7th August 2020

Flights delayed or cancelled at Eindhoven Airport

7th August 2020

Malta-24 News Briefing Friday 7th August 2020

7th August 2020

Swiss government signs agreement with Moderna for COVID-19 vaccine

7th August 2020

WHO chief says no country will be safe until we are all safe

7th August 2020

Tourism-reliant Thailand shelves ‘travel bubble’ plan as Asia virus cases rise

7th August 2020

Italy set to extend obligation to wear masks and ban on discos as coronavirus cases rise

7th August 2020

UK insists it will not hesitate to add more countries to quarantine list

7th August 2020

Sevilla, Leverkusen cruise into Europa League quarter-finals

7th August 2020
%d bloggers like this: