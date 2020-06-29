Tunisia reopens its borders

Passengers wearing face masks wait in line for check-in for their flight, at the Tunis Carthage International Airport in Tunis, Tunisia. The Tunis Carthage International Airport resumes its activity after more than three months of closure since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Tunisia. . EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tunisia has reopened its land, sea and air borders for the first time in more than three months over the weekend after it announced it had brought the coronavirus outbreak under control.

Some operations restarted at Tunis-Carthage airport, with flights to Rome, Geneva and Paris scheduled to depart.

The government ended all restrictions on movement and businesses after Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on June 14 that Tunisia had won the battle against the spread of the virus.

Latest figures show that Tunisia has had 1,064 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 50 deaths.

Via Reuters

