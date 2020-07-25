Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen released from prison

epa08564943 Michael Cohen (L), US President Trump's former lawyer, and his son Jake Ross Cohen (R) seen reflected in the car window arrive to his apartment building after being released from federal prison in New York, New York, USA, 24 July 2020. A judge on 23 July 2020 ordered the release of Cohen. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Michael Cohen, the president’s former personal attorney, has been released from prison again and was back at his home in New York City Friday evening.

“I just spoke with my client as he left FCI Otisville,” his attorney Danya Perry said earlier Friday. “He is extremely gratified that the court upheld his fundamental constitutional right to speak freely and publicly, and he looks forward to doing exactly that.”

A Manhattan federal judge ordered that Cohen be released by Friday afternoon after he had been sent back to a New York prison for resisting the terms of home confinement.

CBS News

