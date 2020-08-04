Trump sends email to supporters asking them to wear mask

US President Donald J. Trump (C) wears a face mask as he arrives to visit with wounded military members and front line coronavirus healthcare workers at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, 11 July 2020. EPA-EFE/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

2 minutes

Known for his antagonism and resistance to mask-wearing, President Donald Trump has now sent a campaign email to subscribed supporters, which is typically used to ask for donations, to ask them to consider wearing a mask. “We are all in this together, and while I know there has been some confusion surrounding the usage of face masks, I think it’s something we should all try to do when we are not able to be socially distanced from others,” he wrote in the email.

Despite calls by the health authorities on the importance of wearing a mask in public, Trump avoided it for months until appearing to make use of one last month.

The shift to encouraging mask-wearing was primarily motivated by floundering poll numbers, a source familiar with the President’s thinking told CNN last month, and came nearly three months after he publicly announced new mask recommendations from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — and two months since he mocked his election rival Joe Biden for wearing one. In Monday’s email, Trump highlighted mask wearing as a potential means of accelerating a return to normal life, lamenting the effects of the coronavirus. “I don’t love wearing them either. Masks may be good, they may be just okay, or they may be great,” the email continued. “They can possibly help us get back to our American way of life that so many of us rightfully cherished before we were so terribly impacted by the China Virus. He added :”My feeling is, we have nothing to lose, and possibly everything to gain, including the next chapter to our country, and to keep things open whether it be schools or businesses.” via CNN

