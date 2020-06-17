Trump orders wide-ranging police reform

US President Donald J. Trump speaks prior to signing an Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 16 June 2020. EPA-EFE/Stefani Reynolds / POOL

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order introducing several police reforms while rejecting calls to defund or dismantle the police.

His order offers federal grants to improve practices, including creating a database to trace abuses by officers.

It comes amid anger over the police killings of African Americans, though Mr Trump did not comment about the ongoing US racism debate.

Several US cities have proposed more radical reforms.

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, Mr Trump began by saying he had met a number of African-American families who had lost loved ones, including the relatives of Antwon Rose, Botham Jean and Ahmaud Arbery – the black jogger killed in Georgia earlier this year.

No representatives of the families were present with Mr Trump, who spoke while flanked by law enforcement officers.

In his address, the president again defended police while condemning looters and “anarchy”.

“We have to find common ground,” Mr Trump said. “But I strongly oppose the radical and dangerous efforts to defund, dismantle and dissolve our police departments.”

He added that “without police, there’s chaos”.

“Americans believe we must support the brave men and women in blue who police our streets and keep us safe,” Mr Trump said.

“Americans also believe we must improve accountability, increase transparency and invest more resources in police training, recruiting and community engagement.”

The latest drive for reform began after the death in police custody of George Floyd last month.

