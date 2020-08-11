Trump escorted out of press briefing as man shot outside White House

epa08596567 United States President Donald J. Trump is escorted out of a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 10 August 2020. Trump was abruptly ushered out of the briefing room by Secret Service after shots were reportedly fired in the area. EPA-EFE/Stefani Reynolds / POOL

The U.S. Secret Service abruptly escorted President Donald Trump out of the White House press room in the middle of a briefing on Monday because of a shooting outside the White House.

Trump returned to the media room several minutes later and said a person had been shot by law enforcement and taken to the hospital. He said he understood the suspect had been armed.

“It was a shooting outside of the White House,” Trump said. “It seems to be very well under control. … But there was an actual shooting, and somebody has been taken to the hospital. I don’t know the condition of the person.”

He said the shooting was near the fence at the edge of the White House grounds.

The US Secret Service confirmed the incident, saying there had been “an officer involved shooting at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Ave”.

It said “a male subject and a USSS officer were both transported to a local hospital”, adding that “at no time during this incident was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger”.

