Tripoli-based Parliament surprised at request by Haftar’s loyal Tobruk-based Parliament for Egyptian military intervention in Libya

epa08135459 Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar (C, front) leaves the Greek ministry building after a meeting with Greek Foreign Ministrer Nikos Dendias (2-L, top) in Athens, Greece, 17 January 2020. Gen. Haftar is visiting Athens where he is expected to meet with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Tripoli-based House of Representatives (HoR) has expressed surprise at the statement issued by “some boycotting members in Tobruk” in which they called for Egyptian military intervention.

The Tobruk-based House of Representatives, which is loyal to Khalifa Haftar, has requested military intervention from the Egyptian Amy for “the national security of the two countries”.

The House of Representatives (HoR) said Monday in a statement that the Egyptian Amy is invited to intervene in Libya if there is an imminent threat to the national security of both countries, adding that Egypt is the strategic depth of Libya’s secured economy and society as well. The HoR also welcomed Egyptian President’s call on tribes’ representatives to be present on the scene after urging for arming Libyan tribes last month.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said earlier that any direct intervention for his country’s army in Libya would be legitimate as per international laws, which stirred condemnations across Libya and the world as many parties inside Libya and countries in the region and the West thought El Sisi was declaring war and inciting Libyans to fight one another.

The HoR considered the action “an impersonation of the HoR” stressing that those who issued the statement will be held responsible before history and the Libyan people.

It emphasized that such request for an Egyptian military intervention in Libya is unacceptable, and violates the principle of sovereignty.

“This is a crime that amounts to high treason and a violation of the Security Council resolutions, the rules of international law, and the provisions of international agreements, including the Arab League Charter,” HoR stated.

It reiterated its total refusal to what was meant to be a gathering for representatives of the Libyan tribes, saying that it reduced the Libyans to a few “unknown persons” to justify the military intervention in Libya.”

“The HoR rejects this dangerous escalation, and the neglect of the sovereignty of Libya, which is meant to pressure the House of Representatives and the Government of National Accord,” the statement read.

“This constitutes a coup against legitimacy, a denial of the right of the Libyan people to self-determination, a violation of Libya’s sovereignty and independence, and a compromise of the fortune of its people.” the HoR concluded.

Libya Observer

Like this: Like Loading...

Related