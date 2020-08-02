Travellers entering France from 16 countries will have to undergo tests

2nd August 2020

epa08564436 French Prime Minister Jean Castex (2-R) wears a face mask as he speaks with members of the border police (PAF) during his visit to review the new measures implemented at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle to mitigate the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease in Roissy, France, 24 July 2020. The French government has implemented new sanitary measures such as health questionnaires, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and body-temperature checks for travelers arriving in the country, as well as specific restrictions for those coming from nations classified as being 'at-risk' in terms of the ongoing pandemic. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / POOL

Travellers entering France from 16 countries where the coronavirus is circulating widely are having to undergo virus tests upon arrival at French airports and ports.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced last month that the tests would be required starting Aug. 1 for the arriving passengers France is allowing in from the listed countries unless they present proof of a negative test done within 72 hours of their departure.

Citizens of the following countries will be required to test before entering France: the US, United Arab Emirates, Bahrein, Panama, South Africa, Kuwait, Qatar, Israel, Brazil, Peru, Serbia, Algeria, Turkey, Madagascar, India and Oman.

Morocco, up to this point, is not included in the list, but may be added at a later date.

Those who test positive in France as of Saturday must quarantine for 14 days.

AP / Schengen.info

