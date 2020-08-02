Travellers entering France from 16 countries will have to undergo tests
Travellers entering France from 16 countries where the coronavirus is circulating widely are having to undergo virus tests upon arrival at French airports and ports.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced last month that the tests would be required starting Aug. 1 for the arriving passengers France is allowing in from the listed countries unless they present proof of a negative test done within 72 hours of their departure.
Citizens of the following countries will be required to test before entering France: the US, United Arab Emirates, Bahrein, Panama, South Africa, Kuwait, Qatar, Israel, Brazil, Peru, Serbia, Algeria, Turkey, Madagascar, India and Oman.
Morocco, up to this point, is not included in the list, but may be added at a later date.
Those who test positive in France as of Saturday must quarantine for 14 days.
AP / Schengen.info
