Travel company TUI to shut 166 stores in UK and Ireland

30th July 2020

A closed Tui travel store at Stratford in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Travel company TUI said it will shut 166 stores in the UK and Ireland in response to the downturn in travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic, in a move which could lead to some job losses.

TUI said on Thursday that after the closure, 350 stores would remain in its retail network.

The Germany-headquartered company said that it would seek to move 70% of the 900 staff affected by the closures to homeworking sales and services roles, and it would aim to relocate other employees in the remaining high street stores.

