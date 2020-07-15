Train driver dies, 35 injured in second fatal train crash in a week in the Czech Republic

epa08546513 Firefighters work in the aftermath of a train crash near the city of Cesky Brod, Czech Republic, 15 July 2020. According to media reports, at least one person died and 35 people were injured after a cargo and a passenger train collided between Uvaly and Cesky Brod. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Reading Time: < 1 minute

One person was killed and 35 persons were injured when two trains collided in the Czech Republic’s second fatal rail crash this month, according to officials.

Euronews, Reuters and the CTK News agency reports that a passenger train collided with a freight train near Cesky Brod, 34 km (20 miles) east of Prague, on Tuesday evening.

At least 35 people were injured, two of them severely and eight seriously, the fire rescue service said. One of the train drivers died in the crash, CTK news agency reported.

Another train collision killed two people and injured 24 in the northwest of the country near the border with Germany on July 7.

There were around 100 people on board the train at the time of the accident.

The major track linking the capital with the eastern part of the country is expected to be closed until midday on Wednesday, the Czech Railways said.

Cd eNews via Reuters / CTK / Euronews

Like this: Like Loading...

Related