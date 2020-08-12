Train derails in Scotland

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Emergency services are responding to a train derailment in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Thunderstorms had caused flooding across Aberdeenshire on Wednesday, prompting the cancellation of some rail services and the shutting of a number of schools.

In a statement, British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the scene at 9.43am and remain there alongside paramedics and the fire brigade.”

This is an extremely serious incident. I’ve had an initial report from Network Rail and the emergency services and am being kept updated. All my thoughts are with those involved. https://t.co/veKAgMwZ36 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 12, 2020

Footage posted on social media showed smoke billowing from the scene in Stonehaven.

A number of ambulances and a medical helicopter were pictured parked in a nearby field.

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the derailment as an “extremely serious incident”.

“I’ve had an initial report from Network Rail and the emergency services and am being kept updated,” she posted on Twitter.

“All my thoughts are with those involved.”

