Traditional Chicago Marathon not yet ruled out

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The unrelenting pace of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States have fuelled further doubts on the organisation of the popular Chicago Marathon. The race, which is expected to welcome some 45,000 participants through 29 city neighborhood, is so far scheduled for Sunday 11th October.

In view of recent developments, the organisers have sent an email to all registered runners explaining that at this point in time they are ‘unable to say definitively whether or not the race will proceed’. Marathons involve months of specialised training and runners would generally need to take an early decision in terms of their preparations. Most marathon training plans range from 12 to 20 weeks.

In a statement, the race organisers said “we’re reaching out to you now as June marks the beginning of the journey to race weekend for our runners, volunteers, sponsors and partners. We recognize the personal commitment that is made by each of you and acknowledge the lingering question about the status of the event due to public health risks brought on by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. At this time, we are unable to say definitively whether or not the race will proceed and we want you to know that we are preparing for both outcomes.”

It added that the organising committee is still going ahead with preparations for the event with the goal of providing a safe race weekend experience. This includes working with city and state officials to align our preparations with their current guidelines and re-opening framework.

“Work is being done every day knowing that external factors could mean that we cannot safely hold the race. In addition, we’re also working to ensure that in the event of a cancellation, we are able to provide you with unique options outside of our standard event policies. Just as you make your commitment to the race, it is our commitment to you to share our decision with you as soon as possible. We look forward to the future when we can celebrate our sport and the bonds we share with one another. For now, we encourage you to stay safe and stay motivated.”

A number of popular marathons around the globe have already been cancelled, including the Boston and Berlin ones. The London Marathon, traditionally held earlier in the year, has been rescheduled in October, but organisers have already voiced concerns and are expected to make a decision in the next few weeks.

Read more via Runners’ World

Like this: Like Loading...

Related