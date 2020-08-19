Preloader
Tourists blocked at Sardinian resort after Covid case

Hundreds of tourists are currently blocked at the chic Sardinian resort of Santo Stefano, in the La Maddalena archipelago, after one of the resort workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The regional crisis unit has carried out 470 swabs including holidaymakers and staff.

Sardinian health pointman Mario Nieddu told ANSA: “we are awaiting the results of the tests.

“In the meantime we have ordered no one to leave the resort”.

Despite this, two tourists were stopped by police on route for Olbia airport.

Read more via ANSAMed

