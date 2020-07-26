Tottenham seal Europa League spot with draw against Crystal Palace

epa08567535 Tottenham's manager Jose Mourinho (C) celebrates with his managing team at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur in London, Britain, 26 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Will Oliver/NMC/Pool EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Tottenham Hotspur secured a place in the Europa League next season as they closed out their Premier League campaign with a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday. Harry Kane’s sharp early strike gave Spurs the lead but Palace, desperate to avoid an eighth successive defeat, hit back to claim a deserved share of the spoils.

Jeffrey Schlupp was on hand to net the equaliser early in the second half when the visitors failed to clear a corner.

With Palace already safe, despite their slump, it was all about Tottenham’s bid to finish in sixth above Wolverhampton Wanderers and guarantee a Europa League spot.

Wolves’ 2-0 loss at Chelsea ensured a point was enough for Jose Mourinho’s side who ended the season on 59 points, above Wolves on goal difference, thanks to a strong finish to a season of upheaval at the club.

Reuters

