Tories defend position of not suspending MP, and former Minister accused of rape

A conservative MP arrested over allegations of rape will not be suspended from the party while police investigate. The Conservative Party is standing by its decision not to suspend a former minister who has been arrested and bailed after being accused by a woman of rape and sexual assault, The Telegraph reports.

The man, in his 50s, was placed in custody at a police station in East London but has now been released on bail to a date in mid-August. He has been accused by a young woman who used to work in parliament, Sky News reports.

Sky News reports that the decision will be reviewed once the police investigation has been concluded. The position comes after shadow safeguarding minister Jess Phillips said it was “shocking” the party had not decided to withdraw the whip.

According to The Sunday Times, the alleged abuse towards the woman, who must remain anonymous for legal reasons, took place last year. While Scotland Yard did not name the man they said the incidents are alleged to have taken place in Westminster, Lambeth and Hackney in London between July 2019 and January 2020.

A police statement said: “The Metropolitan Police Service received allegations relating to four separate incidents involving allegations of sexual offences and assault. These offences are alleged to have occurred at addresses in Westminster, Lambeth and Hackney between July 2019 and January 2020. The Met has launched an investigation into the allegations. A man in his 50s was arrested on Saturday 1 August on suspicion of rape.”

