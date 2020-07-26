Tony Blair warns coronavirus is here ‘for the foreseeable future’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tony Blair has told Sky News the UK is going to be living with COVID-19, not eliminating it, for the foreseeable future.

He added that ” the problem is that if you just look in the last few days you’ve had surges of cases in Poland, Australia, Romania, Israel, Argentina, several other countries.

“So there’s a pattern developing which is that people go into lockdown, they ease the lockdown, but then there are significant spikes”.

He also urged Boris Johnson to put measures in place to contain and control the virus to prevent a new surge of cases in the autumn.

The former prime minister has also accused the government of inconsistent messages on face masks, which became compulsory in shops in England on Friday.

And he claimed that since another lockdown in the UK was unrealistic, masks would help to control coronavirus, as they have in many other countries.

Read more via Sky News

