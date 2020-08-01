Tokyo reports record 472 new coronavirus cases on Saturday

1st August 2020

People wearing masks walk at night in Tokyo's Shinjuku district, Japan. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in Tokyo was around 472 on Saturday, a new record, NHK public television quoted Tokyo officials as saying.

It was the second day in a row that the number of cases in the capital rose by more than 400.

Though Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has said the city could declare its own state of emergency, the central government says there is still no need to do so nationally despite a record spike in several cities around the nation.

