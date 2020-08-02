Tokyo reconsidering declaring an emergency in view of spike in cases

2nd August 2020

Tokyo confirmed 292 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, after cases rose by more than 400 in the past two days, public broadcaster NHK said.

With Sunday’s figure in Tokyo, the city’s cumulative total now stands at 13,455. Tokyo had raised its alert for the pandemic in mid-July to the highest of the four levels, meaning “infections are spreading.”

Gov. Yuriko Koike warned Friday that Tokyo may declare an emergency for the capital, although the central government fully lifted a state of emergency in late May.

The metropolitan government has requested that establishments serving alcohol and karaoke parlors close early at 10 p.m. to prevent further spread of the virus, effective from Monday through the end of August.

Osaka and Aichi prefectures are following suit after a growing number of infections were reported mainly in downtown areas.

On Sunday, Aichi Gov. Hideaki Omura said 160 new cases were confirmed, with 103 in Nagoya. The prefecture’s cumulative total is 2,139.

Reuters / Japan Times 

