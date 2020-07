Pedestrians wearing masks walk in Shinjuku district in Tokyo, Japan. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Tokyo officials confirmed 206 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, public broadcaster NHK reported, as Japan’s capital struggles with a resurgence in cases after the government lifted a state of emergency.

The total marks the fourth straight day of more than 200 cases.

