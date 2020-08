Thyssenkrupp flags additional job cuts

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ailing conglomerate Thyssenkrupp on Thursday said it was in talks about additional job cuts as the coronavirus pandemic is hitting its cyclical businesses hard.

Chief Financial Officer Klaus Keysberg, in a call with journalists discussing fiscal third-quarter results, said that talks were ongoing, not providing further details.

The group is already cutting 6,000 jobs under an ongoing savings programme.

