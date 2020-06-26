Three killed in stabbing incident in Glasgow
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Three people are believed to have been killed in an incident in Glasgow city centre and which is believed to have happened in the hotel.
A male suspect was shot by an armed police officer. It is not clear whether those dead include the suspect.
According to Sky News a male officer is among those injured and has been taken to hospital with knife wounds. Police said the incident was now contained and did not present a risk to the wider public.
Sky News reports that armed police have sealed off West George Street and paramedics in hazmat suits were seen treating a person on a blood-stained pavement. Eyewitnesses quoted by the news outlet, said that the saw people, bloodied, being taken on stretchers from the Park Inn hotel.
Sky News
