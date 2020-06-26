Three killed in stabbing incident in Glasgow

epa08510656 A picture provided by twitter user Patrick Pieciun (@polish_aussie) shows police and emergency responders near the scene of a stabbing incident in downtown Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, 26 June 2020. According to media reports, police have shot an attacker who had allegedly stabbed a number of people at a hotel. EPA-EFE/PATRICK PIECIUN MANDATORY CREDIT: PATRICK PIECIUN HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Three people are believed to have been killed in an incident in Glasgow city centre and which is believed to have happened in the hotel.

A male suspect was shot by an armed police officer. It is not clear whether those dead include the suspect.

According to Sky News a male officer is among those injured and has been taken to hospital with knife wounds. Police said the incident was now contained and did not present a risk to the wider public.

Sky News reports that armed police have sealed off West George Street and paramedics in hazmat suits were seen treating a person on a blood-stained pavement. Eyewitnesses quoted by the news outlet, said that the saw people, bloodied, being taken on stretchers from the Park Inn hotel.

Sky News

