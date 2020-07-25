Three die as small plane crashes in residence in Germany

epa08565822 Rescue forces in action after an ultralight aircraft crashed into a house in Wesel, Germany, 25 July 2020. According to media reports, a small plane crashed into an apartment building in Wesel. According to the fire department, three people were killed and a small child was injured. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A small aircraft crashed into a residential building in the German state of North-Rhine Westphalia, killing three people and injuring a child, police said on Saturday.

The roof of the apartment building in the town of Wesel caught fire after the microlight plane crashed into it, a police spokesman said.

Witnesses told local media that the aircraft had collided with a hot-air balloon shortly before the crash.

Reuters

