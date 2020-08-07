Thousands sign petition for France to take control of Lebanon

7th August 2020

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) visits the devastated site of the explosion at the port of Beirut, Lebanon, 06 August 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron arrived to Lebanon to show support after a massive explosion on 04 August in which at least 135 people were killed, and more than 5,000 injured in what believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse. EPA-EFE/Thibault Camus / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Over 44,000 people have signed an online petition to “place Lebanon under a French mandate for the next 10 years” as of Thursday afternoon.

The petition on the community petition website Avaaz was reportedly set up by Lebanese citizens on Wednesday following the explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing over 140 people and injuring more than 5,000.

“Lebanon’s officials have clearly shown a total inability to secure and manage the country,” the petition reads. “With a failing system, corruption, terrorism and militia the country has just reached its last breath.”

“We believe Lebanon should go back under the French mandate in order to establish a clean and durable governance.”

France controlled the Middle Eastern country from 1920 to 1945 under a mandate set up after World War I.

The petition was directed at French President Emmanuel Macron, who on Thursday became the first foreign leader to arrive in Beirut since the tragedy struck.

Macron warned that Lebanon will “continue to sink” without reforms as he arrived in Beirut. He promised that France will help mobilize aid for the city, which has seen billions of dollars’ worth of damage and destruction.

Macron told angry crowds in downtown Beirut that he would seek a new deal with political authorities.

“I guarantee you this — aid will not go to corrupt hands,” Macron told protesters.

“I will talk to all political forces to ask them for a new pact. I am here today to propose a new political pact to them,” he said.

Prosecutors in France have opened an investigation into the explosion. At least 21 French citizens were injured, and one killed in the blast.

Read more via DW

 

 

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Photo Story: Australia’s new icebreaker on the move from Romanian shipyard

7th August 2020

Imperial College study shows England’s COVID-19 spread slows

7th August 2020

Death toll from Beirut port blast rises to 154 persons

7th August 2020

Scotland’s COVID-19 reproduction number rises to 0.6-1.0

7th August 2020

Thousands sign petition for France to take control of Lebanon

7th August 2020

Malta-24 News Briefing Friday 7th August 2020

7th August 2020

Facebook removes one of largest QAnon conspiracy groups after false posts

7th August 2020

Lufthansa plans compulsory lay-offs

7th August 2020

Athletics: Last MAAA Challenge presents perfect final tune up for senior athletes before National Championships

7th August 2020
%d bloggers like this: