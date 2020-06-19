Fri. Jun 19th, 2020

Thousands gather to light a candle in honour of Tibor Benedek in Budapest

19th June 2020

Photo: EPA-EFE/Marton Monus

Thousands gather to light a candle in honour of Tibor Benedek water polo player in front the Alfred Hajos swimming pool on Margaret Island in Budapest, Hungary.

Benedek died on 18 June 2020 at the age of 47.

He played with a series of top clubs in his home country as well as in Italy. In 2006, he joined Sliema’s ranks for Malta’s Summer League.

He was head coach of the Hungarian national water polo team prior to his death, won three Olympic gold medals, won both a European Championship and World Championship as a player, and collected four world and seven continental medals in total.

Part of the crowd that gathered to light a candle in honour of Tibor Benedek water polo player in front the Alfred Hajos swimming pool on Margaret Island in Budapest, Hungary. EPA-EFE/Marton Monus

Via EPA-EFE/Marton Monus

