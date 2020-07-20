The virtue of patience and a renewed call for a global ceasefire characterises Pope Francis Angelus on Sunday

epa08554524 Pope Francis waves from his window overlooking St. Peter's Square during the Angelus prayer, Vatican City, 19 July 2020. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Pope Francis on Sunday appealed for a global ceasefire to combat the coronavirus pandemic that continues to claim lives and wreak havoc on the economy.

Speaking during the Angelus in St. Peter’s Square, the Pope said “In this time in which the pandemic continues, I want to assure all those suffering from the illness of my thoughts and prayers.”

Vatican News report that the Pope said his thoughts “go especially to those populations that find themselves in situations of conflict”, adding that “following the recent United Nations resolution I renew my appeal for a global and immediate ceasefire so the necessary humanitarian assistance can be received.

On 1 July, the UN Security Council echoed the Secretary-General’s call for a worldwide ceasefire, to combat the coronavirus pandemic that has already claimed more than half a million lives.

The Pope then expressed his concern for the flare-up of violence in the Caucasus region and called on the International Community to engage in mediation. He said he is distressed by news from the Caucasus, and for those who have lost their lives, adding: “I hope that with the dedication of the international community there may be a lasting solution for the good of those beloved peoples.

At the Angelus on Sunday, the Pope Francis also prayed so that the Blessed Virgin Mary might “help us to understand and imitate the patience of God, who wants none of His children to be lost, whom He loves with the love of a Father.”

