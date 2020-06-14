The UN Security Council’s silence is deafening – Libya’s Minister for Foreign Affairs

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Libya’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Siala criticised the UN Security Council’s silence and ignoring the calls of the previous government of reconciliation to take a firm stand on the aggression against Tripoli which led to war crimes confirmed by the discovery of mass graves in Tarhuna.

“We demand that the Security Council take a firm stand this time on crimes committed in Tarhuna by Haftar’s militias that amount to crimes against humanity”, Siala’s appeal said.

The number of tombs committed by Haftar’s militias has arrived and discovered in Tarhuna eleven graves, some of whose owners have been buried alive, among them children and women, in a horrific scene that has the forehead of humanity.

In his statement, Siala called upon the Security Council to fully assume its responsibilities in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and to transmit the order of these graves to the International Criminal Court to bring criminals to justice and to ensure that they do not go unpunished. They also called on the International Criminal Court to take the necessary and urgent measures to investigate the crimes of Haftar and his militias in Tarhuna and to exert high efforts to punish and hold the perpetrators and leaders accountable to the international judiciary and to ensure that they do not go unpunished.

Earlier the UN secretary general, António Guterres, has expressed deep shock at the discovery of mass graves in Libyan territory recently recaptured from forces commanded by Khalifa Haftar, and called for a transparent investigation.

The Secretary-General of the UN, in a statement, said that he is deeply shocked by the discovery of multiple mass graves in recent days, the majority of them in Tarhouna.

He called for a thorough and transparent investigation, and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice. In particular, he calls on the authorities to secure the mass graves, identify the victims, establish causes of death and return the bodies to next of kin.

The United Nations has offered support in this regard. “The Secretary-General once again reminds all parties to the conflict in Libya of their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law and reiterated his call for an immediate end to the fighting in Libya in order to save lives and end civilian suffering.

CNN reported that at least eight mass graves been reportedly been discovered in Libya, according to the United Nations Support Mission in Libya.

On Sunday, after his Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis turned his thoughts and prayers to “the dramatic situation in Libya”, which he said he is following “with great apprehension and sorrow”.

The Pope urged the international community and all those who have political and military responsibilities “to recommence with conviction and resolve the search for a path towards an end to the violence, leading to peace, stability and unity in the country”.

Pope Francis also prayed for the “thousands of migrants, refugees, asylum seekers and internally displaced persons in Libya”. He noted that the current health situation has aggravated the “already precarious conditions in which they find themselves, making them more vulnerable to forms of exploitation and violence. There is cruelty”, he said.

The Pope called on the international community to “take their plight to heart, identifying pathways and providing means to provide them with the protection they need, a dignified condition and a future of hope”.

Going off script, the Pope said that everyone is responsible. “No one can consider him or herself dispensed from this”. He then asked everyone in the Square to pause in silent prayer for Libya.

