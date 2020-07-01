The Queen and Donald Trump talk on phone ahead of US Independence Day

A file photo of Queen Elizabeth II (C), and US President Donald J. Trump (R) pose for a photo in the Grand Corridor during their visit to Windsor Castle in Berkshire, Windsor, Britain, 13 July 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

The Queen and US President Donald Trump have spoken on the telephone, ahead of US Independence Day on Saturday.

It is not known how long the pair spoke for, but the White House said Mr Trump wished the Queen a happy birthday after her official celebration last month.

He also expressed his condolences for those have died during the coronavirus, the White House added.

The talks come six months since they last met at Buckingham Palace, at a reception celebrating 70 years of Nato.

The Queen has spoken on the telephone to several leaders during the virus lockdown, including French president Emmanuel Macron, Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison and Canada’s Justin Trudeau.

Calls of this nature are made at the request of the government, in what is known as “soft diplomacy”, to help strengthen Britain’s ties with her allies.

Via BBC

