The Philippines reports biggest spike in deaths from Covid-19 in three weeks

A health worker performs a swab test to a delivery rider in Quezon City, northeast of Manila, Philippines. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The Philippines on Sunday recorded 61 more coronavirus deaths, the highest daily increase in fatalities reported since July 18, taking the country’s death tally to 2,270.

A health ministry bulletin also reported 3,109 more infections, bringing the total confirmed cases to 129,913.

The Southeast Asian country leads the region in the most number of cases and is second to Indonesia in deaths.

