The Philippines registers 3,379 new coronavirus infections, 24 deaths

Healthcare workers from the Philippine Coast Guard during an inspection of a swabbing center for COVID-19 disease in Manila, Philippines. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Philippines’ health ministry on Friday reported 3,379 additional coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 122,754.

In a bulletin, the ministry said deaths had increased by 24 to 2,168.

Infections have surged nearly seven-fold while deaths have more than doubled since a strict lockdown was lifted in June. It prompted Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte to reimpose a lockdown in and around Manila earlier this week.

The country now has the highest number of cases in Southeast Asia and other parts of eastern Asia including China.

