The Phantom of the Opera forced to close permanently on the West End
Phantom of the Opera, London’s second-longest-running musical, has been forced to close permanently on the West End, the show’s producer has announced.
The show, which has been running at Her Majesty’s Theatre since 1986, will no longer operate in the West End, due to the financial impacts of the ongoing coronavirus restrictions on theatres, producer Cameron Mackintosh has said.
Sky News
