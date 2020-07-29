The Phantom of the Opera forced to close permanently on the West End

29th July 2020

epa00635264 Ethan Freeman (L) as 'Phantom of the Opera' and Anne Goerner as 'Christine Daae' perform during dress rehearsals for Sir Andrew Lloyd Webbers' musical 'The Phantom of the Opera' in Essen on Thursday, 09 February 2006. The most successful musical of the world will be premiered at the Colossium in Essen tomorrow. EPA/HORST OSSINGER

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Phantom of the Opera, London’s second-longest-running musical, has been forced to close permanently on the West End, the show’s producer has announced.

The show, which has been running at Her Majesty’s Theatre since 1986, will no longer operate in the West End, due to the financial impacts of the ongoing coronavirus restrictions on theatres, producer Cameron Mackintosh has said.

Sky News

