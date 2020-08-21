The MSC Grandiosa docks in Valletta Harbour

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The MSC Grandiosa, arrived in Valletta on Friday morning – the first cruise ship to enter Valletta since March after the coronavirus shutdown.

It departed from Genoa on Sunday for a seven-day tour at 70 percent passenger capacity, part of a series of measures taken to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection on board.

Guests will not be allowed to go ashore independently, but only through booked excursions.

It is understood around 400 passengers have bought tickets for six separate guided excursions in Malta. There will not be any trips to Gozo nor the Blue Lagoon, in Comino.

MSC said its security protocol exceeds national and industry standards. It says it pre-screens sites to be visited to make sure social distancing can be maintained, sterilises vans and buses before trips, and ensures that tour guides and drivers are properly equipped with masks.

The MSC Grandiosa’s Western Mediterranean cruise passed through the Italian cities of Civitavecchia, Naples and Palermo before arriving to Malta.

