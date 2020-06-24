Thailand reports one new coronavirus case imported from abroad

A woman wearing a mask walks towards a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand. Bars, karaoke, and night clubs are expected to reopen in early July during the fifth phase of easing coronavirus related restrictions. Venues that wish to reopen with have to abide by strict social distancing guidelines set by the government. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thailand on Wednesday reported one new coronavirus case detected in someone returning from abroad, marking 30 days without local transmission, a senior official said.

The new case was a Thai national returning from the Philippines and was in quarantine, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Thailand has so far recorded 58 deaths related to COVID-19 among 3,157 infections, of which 3,026 patients have recovered.

Via Reuters

