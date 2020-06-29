Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases, all imported

A food vendor wearing a mask walks past a closed bar in Bangkok, Thailand. Bars, karaoke, and night clubs are expected to reopen in early July during the fifth phase of easing coronavirus related restrictions. Venues that wish to reopen with have to abide by strict social distancing guidelines set by the government. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thailand on Monday reported seven new coronavirus cases, all of which were imported, marking 35 days without community transmission.

The seven cases were Thais returning from India and the United States who had tested positive while in state quarantine, said Sukhum Kanchanapimai, the health ministry’s permanent secretary.

The coronavirus has killed 58 people in Thailand, among 3,169 infections, of which 3,053 patients have recovered.

Via Reuters

