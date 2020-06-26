Thailand reports 4 imported coronavirus cases; no local transmission in 32 days

Thai kindergarten students wearing face shields queue during a preschool experiment study with social distancing practice and health measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, at Sri Iam Anusorn School in Bangkok, Thailand. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Thailand on Friday confirmed four new coronavirus cases, all of which were imported from abroad, marking 32 days without community transmission.

The four new cases were found in quarantine among Thais returning from Sudan and the United Arab Emirates, said a spokesman for government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

The coronavirus has killed 58 people in Thailand, among 3,162 infections, of which 3,040 patients have recovered.

Via Reuters

