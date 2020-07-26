Thailand may have lost 7-8 million jobs during lockdown

People wearing protective face masks walk past a portrait of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (Thai King Rama X) outside a construction site in honor of his upcoming 68th birthday on the 28th July in Bangkok, Thailand. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thailand’s job losses were estimated at 7-8 million during the country’s coronavirus lockdown, but half of those might be recouped after the situation eases, the central bank chief said.

The central bank has forecast Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy by a record 8.1% this year, as the pandemic has battered tourism and domestic activity. Thailand has removed most of its restrictions and has its outbreak under control after just over 3,000 cases it total.

An economic recovery could take two years, Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob told NBT television channel.

