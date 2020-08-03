Tensions on Israel-Syrian border in the Golan Heights

Israeli troops stand guard at the Alpha Line between Syria and Israel, in the Golan Heights where four Syrian militants had been reportedly killed in the early morning by Israeli soldiers, 03 August 2020. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Four Syrian militants had been reportedly killed in the early morning of Monday by Israeli soldiers.

According to an Israeli military spokesperson, Israeli soldiers thwarted an attempt to place improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near the Alpha Line between Syria and Israel, on the southern Golan Heights, adjacent to an army post.

Tensions have risen in recent weeks along the Israel-Syria frontier after a fighter of the Iranian-backed Lebanese Shi’ite group Hezbollah was killed in an apparent Israeli strike on the edge of Damascus.

Israel has since boosted its forces on its northern front, where it borders Lebanon and Syria.

