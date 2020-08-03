Tensions on Israel-Syrian border in the Golan Heights

3rd August 2020

Israeli troops stand guard at the Alpha Line between Syria and Israel, in the Golan Heights where four Syrian militants had been reportedly killed in the early morning by Israeli soldiers, 03 August 2020. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Four Syrian militants had been reportedly killed in the early morning of Monday by Israeli soldiers.

According to an Israeli military spokesperson, Israeli soldiers thwarted an attempt to place improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near the Alpha Line between Syria and Israel, on the southern Golan Heights, adjacent to an army post.

Tensions have risen in recent weeks along the Israel-Syria frontier after a fighter of the Iranian-backed Lebanese Shi’ite group Hezbollah was killed in an apparent Israeli strike on the edge of Damascus.

Israel has since boosted its forces on its northern front, where it borders Lebanon and Syria.

 

EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Latin America sees coronavirus cases near 5 million

3rd August 2020

July was the worst month of the coronavirus pandemic

3rd August 2020

Russia to scrap Cyprus tax deal after talks fail

3rd August 2020

HSBC accelerates 35,000 job cuts amid Covid-19 profit plunge

3rd August 2020

Greece makes masks compulsory on ship decks

3rd August 2020

German finance minister opposes extension of VAT cut

3rd August 2020

WHO says there may never be a ‘silver bullet’ for COVID-19

3rd August 2020

Poland to enforce virus regulations in shops

3rd August 2020

Photo Story: New landing of migrants in Lampedusa, southern Italy

3rd August 2020
%d bloggers like this: