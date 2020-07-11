Teenager killed in shark attack at NSW Australia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 15-year-old boy has died after being attacked by a shark on the NSW mid north coast despite fellow surfers “bravely” trying to fend it off.

News.Com.Au reports witnesses telling police the teenager — identified as Mani Hart-Deville — was surfing at Wilsons Headland off Wooli Beach near Grafton on Saturday afternoon when “a shark attacked”, resulting in “serious injuries to his legs”.

“Several boardriders came to his assistance before the injured teen could be helped to shore,” NSW Police said in a statement.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that two Westpac rescue aircraft were on their way to the scene but Hart-Deville died before they arrived, a spokesman for the rescue service said. Zoe Simone Fletcher, who went to school with Hart-Deville, said “it’s so hard to comprehend that this has happened”.

“I still … can’t get my head around the fact that he’s really gone. He was such an amazing mate, so caring and down to earth,” she said.

“This has and will continue to impact so many people’s lives for many years to come. He will never be forgotten.”

Beaches at Wooli, Diggers Camp and Minnie Water were closed on Saturday afternoon. A police spokeswoman said all beaches in the area were shut on Saturday evening.

“Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District will be liaising with the Department of Primary Industry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death,” NSW Police said in a statement.

“A report will be prepared for the coroner.”

News.com.au / Sydney Morning Herald

