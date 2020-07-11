Sydney residents on high alert amid second-wave fears
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Sydney is on high alert as large scale COVID-19 testing regimes place residents on standby for a potential second wave.
A slew of Sydneysiders lined up in their cars in Casula, in the city’s southwest, on Saturday to determine whether confirmed cases from a pub had spread.
Health authorities confirmed on Friday that two people who attended the Crossroads Hotel in Casula on Friday, July 3, were infected with the virus, prompting a pop-up testing clinic in the pub’s carpark.
News.com.au
You must log in to post a comment.