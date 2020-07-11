Sydney residents on high alert amid second-wave fears

epa08524599 NSW Health officials wearing protective clothing look on as travelers disembark the XPT Train from Melbourne at Central Station in Sydney, 03 July 2020. NSW has eased a number of coronavirus restrictions while keeping a wary eye on outbreaks in southern neighbour Victoria. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Sydney is on high alert as large scale COVID-19 testing regimes place residents on standby for a potential second wave.

A slew of Sydneysiders lined up in their cars in Casula, in the city’s southwest, on Saturday to determine whether confirmed cases from a pub had spread.

Health authorities confirmed on Friday that two people who attended the Crossroads Hotel in Casula on Friday, July 3, were infected with the virus, prompting a pop-up testing clinic in the pub’s carpark.

News.com.au

