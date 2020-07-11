Sun. Jul 12th, 2020

Sydney residents on high alert amid second-wave fears

12th July 2020

epa08524599 NSW Health officials wearing protective clothing look on as travelers disembark the XPT Train from Melbourne at Central Station in Sydney, 03 July 2020. NSW has eased a number of coronavirus restrictions while keeping a wary eye on outbreaks in southern neighbour Victoria. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Sydney is on high alert as large scale COVID-19 testing regimes place residents on standby for a potential second wave.

A slew of Sydneysiders lined up in their cars in Casula, in the city’s southwest, on Saturday to determine whether confirmed cases from a pub had spread.

Health authorities confirmed on Friday that two people who attended the Crossroads Hotel in Casula on Friday, July 3, were infected with the virus, prompting a pop-up testing clinic in the pub’s carpark.

