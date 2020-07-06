Switzerland implements compulsory mask use on public transport

Passengers wearing face masks ride the underground subway in Lausanne, Switzerland. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Swiss authorities have mandated the use of face masks, starting on 06 July, for all people aged 12 and older using any form of public transport – including trains, trams, buses, cable cars and boats – in order to minimize the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the pandemic COVID-19 disease.

Until this week, Swiss officials had merely advised commuters to wear face mask on public transport during rush-hour.

Simonetta Sommaruga, the president of the Swiss confederation, conceded in an interview with Tagesanzeiger that the country should have introduced a mask-wearing rule for public transport at an earlier stage.

Switzerland has recorded 617 confirmed new infections in the last seven days.

Via EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

