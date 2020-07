Passengers getting ready to check in at Arlanda airport in Stockholm, Sweden, 02 July 2020, for the first chartered TUI flight to Rhodes in Greece since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. EPA-EFE/STINA STJERNKVIST

Sweden’s number of confirmed Covid-19 crossed the 70,000 mark on Thursday, while deaths rose by 41 to 5,411, health agency statistics showed.

Sweden recorded 947 new cases to put the total at 70,639.

Expanded testing has seen daily new cases soar over the past month, eclipsing rates elsewhere in the European Union, but deaths and hospitalisations have tumbled from peaks in April.

