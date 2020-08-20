Preloader
CD eNews, Coronavirus, Sweden

Sweden records most deaths in 150 years in first 6 months of 2020

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sweden saw its highest death tally for 150 years in the first six months of 2020, the country’s statistics office has announced.

Coronavirus had claimed around 4,500 lives in Sweden by the end of June, representing a much higher proportion of the population than in neighboring Nordic countries.

Overall, 51,405 people died between in the January to June period, the highest number since an 1869 famine. The death count is around 10% higher than the average over the last five years. This is still less of an increase than those seen by the UK and Spain.

The country has been widely criticized for the limited restrictions put in place during the worst period of the pandemic. The death tally has since risen to over 5,800.

Read more via DW

By Corporate Dispatch

