Swarm of locusts reaches suburbs of Indian capital

Parts of the Indian capital, Delhi, have been placed on alert after a swarm of locusts invaded a suburban area.

Pilots flying into and out of Delhi’s international airport, which borders Gurgaon, have been told to take extra care due to the large amount of locusts in the air.

Reports say it is the first time the suburb city of Gurgaon (Gurugram) has seen a locust invasion.

Footage on social media showed tens of thousands of the insects flying over buildings and landing on rooftops.

India is witnessing its worst locust invasion in decades. The swarms, which originate in the Horn of Africa, have devoured crops in several states.

On Saturday, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai asked district authorities in the south and west of the city to remain on high alert.

