Swan in the UK dies from ‘broken heart’ after teens smash her nest with bricks

A swan whose unborn children were killed when a group of teenage boys smashed her nest with bricks has died of a “broken heart”.

The young men were spotted throwing bricks and rocks along the Manchester Canal in Kearsley, Bolton on May 20, Manchester Evening News reported.

They were apparently aiming for the island where the swans had left their eggs, and only three of the six survived. Wildlife activists said the male swan left the nest around two weeks ago and had not returned since due to stress. They also said more eggs had been lost in recent weeks, meaning only one remained.

Then last week, the female swan was found dead in her nest. Wildlife activist, Sam Woodrow said “She probably died of a broken heart as she had a partner for life and he was driven away by stress”.

